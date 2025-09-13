Triple H makes another huge WWE announcement - "It'll be even bigger and better"

The news of WrestleMania 43 being held in Saudi Arabia has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Amid this, Triple H has quietly made another announcement regarding the company building a new Performance Center.The current PC in Orlando is a cutting-edge and state-of-the-art facility that nurtures the newer generation of wrestlers. Even many established stars, mostly after returning from an injury or a hiatus, frequent the Performance Center to get back in shape and let go of ring rust. Moreover, the facility also employs several experienced coaches and trainers to help the athletes get to the next level.In his recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, Triple H stated that the process of building a &quot;bigger&quot; and &quot;better&quot; Performance Center in Orlando was underway.“We’re in the process of building a new one (WWE Performance Center), now, in Orlando. It’ll be even bigger and better,&quot; said HHH. [H/T WrestlePurists]Considering the company makes new signings regularly, a new Performance Center facility would allow it to expand its operations and provide a more seamless coaching experience for the athletes.Vince Russo is surprised by WWE announcing WrestleMania 43 in Saudi ArabiaTriple H, Shawn Michaels, and several other stars graced the recent press conference to announce that Riyadh would host WrestleMania 43.The news has drawn a mixed reception from the wrestling world, with Vince Russo expressing his displeasure over WWE's business tactics. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Russo stated that the company was merely driven by profits and claimed that he would probably be done watching wrestling soon.&quot;Mac, I gotta tell you, bro, I'll be done watching anything WWE by that point. So that doesn't affect me either way. I'm just being honest. I really could care less what the company does at this point. It means nothing to me.&quot; He continued, &quot;They don't care. It's about money. They don't care about anything else.&quot;Furthermore, Russo also lambasted the promotion for its ticket prices being unaffordable for most fans, resulting in most of them using credit cards to buy them, and then ultimately falling into a vicious debt trap.