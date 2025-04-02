Triple H makes a blockbuster WWE WrestleMania 41 announcement; history set to be made

Triple H has confirmed that Travis Scott's hit song FE!N will be the official theme song for WWE WrestleMania 41. This marks the end of The Weeknd's historic five-year run as the official theme song artist for The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, The Weeknd's Timeless featuring Playboi Carti is one of the two theme songs for WrestleMania 41. WWE could use both Timeless and FE!N across Night 1 and Night 2, respectively.

On X, Triple H officially confirmed that FE!N will be the official theme song for this year's WrestleMania. Interestingly enough, Travis Scott's hit also features Playboi Carti, who was mentioned in The Game's post.

"On the charts… On stages all around the world… Wherever he goes, the world follows. And now lends his sound to the biggest event in sports-entertainment. FE!N (feat. @playboicarti) is an official theme song of #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Triple H confirmed that Netflix doesn't have any input in WWE's creative process

Triple H has confirmed that Netflix provides no input in the company's creative process. The Game and his team are the ones who fully focus on storylines and create superstars.

Speaking to BBC, The Game drew comparisons to the NFL, claiming that Netflix only distributes their product to consumers via the streaming service. He said:

"No input. We create the superstars, we create the storylines. We do all of that and the world watches. As far as the content of the shows… someone doesn't tell the NFL how football's played. They distribute our product."

WrestleMania 41 will feature multiple marquee matches and superstars, including Jey Uso, who was accompanied by Travis Scott several months back on Monday Night RAW.

The rapper also accompanied The Rock and helped him and John Cena attack Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

