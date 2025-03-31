Triple H makes huge booking mistake on WWE RAW; major champion overlooked

Triple H made a major booking mistake during this week's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand aired live in front of an energetic crowd at the O2 Arena in London, UK.

Rhea Ripley battled IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee for the match and wound up getting involved in the action. The EST was inadvertently hit multiple times during the match, and ultimately decided to end the bout via disqualification, and IYO SKY retained the title.

Following the match, Ripley beat both stars down and stood tall in the ring. However, there was no announcement regarding the match at WrestleMania 41, and as of now, The Eradicator is not on the card. Triple H could have booked Gunther's segment to close this week's episode of WWE RAW, as it was more impactful.

The Ring General destroyed Jimmy Uso as Jey Uso helplessly watched on during tonight's show. Jimmy Uso was busted open during the segment and required medical assistance. It would have been a better way to close this week's episode of RAW rather than a match ending in disqualification.

Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the title at WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter claims Triple H successfully swerved WWE fans with Jey Uso's storyline

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently suggested that Triple H successfully swerved fans with how Jey Uso has been portrayed on WWE television in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter claimed that Triple H was having fans doubt Jey Uso's ability to defeat Gunther on purpose. He also predicted that Main Event Jey would win the title at The Show of Shows.

"No, no. First of all, I don't see what you said you see. I think you're still very strong with the fans, but they're doing a storyline right now where he doesn't think that he might not be able to beat Gunther, and his brother's telling him, 'You can beat Gunther.' So, I think that doubt that they're putting in the fans' minds and then he comes back and does what everybody wants him to do, I think that's what's happening here," Apter said. [1:02 - 1:32]

You can check out the video below:

As of now, the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 will be IYO SKY defending against Bianca Belair. Only time will tell if Rhea Ripley is added to the title match in the weeks ahead.

