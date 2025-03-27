Triple H has successfully swerved WWE fans with major WrestleMania storyline, veteran explains (Exclusive)

The Triple H-led creative team has been planning a major twist in a massive storyline leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41, believes wrestling veteran Bill Apter. The abovementioned storyline involves none other than Jey Uso and Gunther.

After winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey Uso chose to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 over Cody Rhodes. Since then, the stars have been going after each other on weekly episodes of RAW. Although many people believe The Yeet Master is ready to win his first world title, others are not fully convinced by Jey's massive push.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis noted several reports suggesting that fans believe Jey Uso was not ready to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bill Apter said the Triple H-led creative team was making people believe that The Yeet Master was doubtful over his chances against Gunther, but the end result would be what the fans want, which is Jey winning the world title.

"No, no. First of all, I don't see what you said you see. I think you're still very strong with the fans, but they're doing a storyline right now where he doesn't think that he might not be able to beat Gunther, and his brother's telling him, 'You can beat Gunther.' So, I think that doubt that they're putting in the fans' minds and then he comes back and does what everybody wants him to do, I think that's what's happening here," Apter said. [1:02 - 1:32]

Check out the video below:

WWE legend Rikishi believes Jey Uso will win the World Heavyweight Championship

After The Usos' reunion on the latest edition of WWE RAW, Rikishi took to Instagram to react to events on the red brand. The Samoan Stinker wrote that he believed his son, Jey Uso, was going to prove his doubters wrong by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

"Are the Fatu Twin Boys bad for WWE’s business? I say no, and Jey will prove it by winning the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. 🩸☝🏾 #AndNew #WM41 #dayonesuccess #Usos #BigJim #YeetManJey #GREATForBusiness," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Gunther and Jey Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

