Rikishi sends a message after The Usos reunite on WWE RAW; makes huge prediction for WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message after his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, reunited on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Samoan Stinker also made a massive prediction for Jey's upcoming match at WrestleMania 41.

On this week's RAW, The Usos locked horns with A-Town Down Under. All the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, Jimmy and Jey showcased their experience and ultimately emerged victorious after The Yeet Master pinned Austin Theory, gaining momentum ahead of his major clash with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Rikishi recently took to Instagram to react to his sons' reunion. The Samoan Stinker wrote that he believed Jey would prove The Usos' doubters wrong by winning the World Heavyweight Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Are the Fatu Twin Boys bad for WWE’s business? I say no, and Jey will prove it by winning the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. 🩸☝🏾 #AndNew #WM41 #dayonesuccess #Usos #BigJim #YeetManJey #GREATForBusiness," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Jey Uso has put everything on the line ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of RAW Recap, Jey Uso talked about his mindset ahead of his major clash with Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The Yeet Master also mentioned that his career was on the line and he might be done if he failed to capture the World Heavyweigh Title.

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at The Show of Shows.

