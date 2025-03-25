"That's it" - Jey Uso hints at major consequences if he loses to Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is scheduled to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, the Samoan star opened up about what would happen if he failed to win the world championship next month.

The YEET Master suffered embarrassing botches on the Road to WrestleMania during two recent RAW episodes. On the RAW Recap podcast, Jey Uso broke his silence, expressing his embarrassment over the in-ring blunders.

Speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant in the same episode, the 39-year-old WWE star conveyed his struggle with the immense pressure leading up to The Showcase of The Immortals. He hinted at a shift away from his usual entertaining persona, focusing solely on defeating Gunther. Jey Uso clarified that failing to defeat The Ring General would mean "that's it" for him.

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now," he said. [From 27:20 to 28:11]

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso secured a big win over former WWE Tag Team Champions on RAW

This week on the Monday night show in Glasgow, Scotland, The Usos reunited after 630+ days. The twins faced former WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Jimmy and Jey Uso took out Waller, only to deliver a 1-D to Theory to defeat A-Town Down Under in a tag team match. Following the contest, Gunther tried to attack Main Event Jey, but Big Jim forced the World Heavyweight Champion to retreat.

It will be exciting to see if The YEET Master can capture the world championship from The Ring General at The Showcase of The Immortals.

