Jey Uso FINALLY breaks silence on his awkward botches on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has been a victim of awkward botches in two consecutive RAW episodes. These blunders occurred just weeks before his scheduled World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Last week, on the Monday night show in Brussels, The YEET Master was in action against Austin Theory. After winning the match, the Samoan star botched a dive from the ring to the outside. Another incident occurred last night on RAW in Glasgow, where Jey Uso slipped while attempting a Spear on Gunther, following The Usos' big win over A-Town Down Under.

During an appearance on RAW Recap, the former Intercontinental Champion admitted to feeling embarrassed about his recent in-ring mistakes, attributing them to a lack of focus and immense pressure. Jey Uso recognized the need for immediate improvement with WrestleMania approaching.

Ad

Trending

"[I] Kinda was embarrassed a lot about that, because it's still part of my craft, right? Still part of my work. Just not tapping in with myself maybe, man. [There's] a lot of big pressure, but I'm trying to answer the call, Uce. I'm trying to step up to the plate like I always do. Just staying focused. I did slip up tonight. Pretty sure you saw my brother Jimmy. So, now I'm trying to out as weeks come in, and I can't be playing around right now, because, WrestleMania is right around the corner. I just gotta tighten up," he said. [From 22:21 to 23:09]

Ad

Ad

Jimmy Uso reacts to Jey Uso's unfortunate botches on WWE RAW

The March 24, 2025, episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, saw Jimmy Uso reunite with his twin brother in tag team action on screen for the first time since July 2023. When Main Event Jey tripped and failed to retaliate against Gunther, Big Jim intervened before the reigning World Heavyweight Champion could inflict further damage.

Ad

In a backstage segment on the flagship show, Jimmy Uso told The YEET Master that his brother's repeated errors and diminished skills, particularly the 39-year-old's signature dive, would lead to a loss against The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

"Last week, you've been hitting that dive for 15 years, Uce. You became a damn joke. Tonight, the kill shot was right there, but you were out there slipping, messing up. You cannot continue with this. You will not win at WrestleMania," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell if Jey Uso will dethrone Gunther to capture his first-ever world title in WWE.

Please credit RAW Recap & give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE