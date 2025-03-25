WATCH: Jey Uso botches on WWE RAW and immediately regrets it

Jey Uso made a massive blunder during his match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. It cost him heavily, as he was immediately attacked by Gunther afterward.

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner took on Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a tag team match on the red brand this week. Jimmy Uso was revealed as his mystery partner. The multi-time tag team champions emerged victorious after The Yeet Master hit a spear and the twins landed the 1D.

Gunther showed up after the bout and attacked Jey Uso as usual, leading to a brawl between the two stars. Jey was setting up a spear in the corner, but he tripped. The Ring General capitalized on the botch.

You can check out a clip of the botch below:

Jimmy Uso saved his brother from Gunther's attack, and The Usos stood tall in the ring. However, it seems like the botch was planned, and it's possible that it was a reference to the incident that happened last week.

Jey Uso tried to wipe out A-Town Down Under last week on RAW with a plancha, but he botched the move and landed awkwardly on the ground. The clip went viral all over social media.

