Triple H makes an impromptu appearance minutes before WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event

Triple H made an unplanned appearance just minutes before the WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event could begin.

WWE's next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, is set to take place in Perth, Australia, this Saturday. Like every year, this year's show will feature two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the men and one for the women.

In the Men's Elimination Chamber match, six men will compete for the chance to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. In the Women's Chamber match, six women will compete for the opportunity to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

The show will also feature Rhea Ripley, defending her title against Nia Jax. With the PLE a day away, WWE is holding a press conference in Perth today.

Before the press event, Triple H made an impromptu appearance and walked onto the stage to greet the fans. The whole moment was captured and posted on social media.

"The crowd in Perth is ready…are you? The #WWEChamber Press Event streams live at 11pm ET across @WWE social platforms and @peacock," Triple H said.

So far, the Elimination Chamber PLE promises to be an exciting night of action with the current match card.

