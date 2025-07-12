Triple H makes it known how he honestly feels about Goldberg challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Triple H sent a message to Goldberg hours before his title match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Hall of Famer will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Gunther won the title after defeating Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW. With the win, he regained the gold he lost to The Yeet Master at WrestleMania 41. Goldberg stepped up as The Ring General's first challenger after the Austrian became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, Triple H sent a message to Goldberg and shared a video where the two veterans could be seen sharing a wholesome moment. He believes that the Hall of Famer is ready to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"I think he’s ready…#SNME @Goldberg @WWE," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time Goldberg stepped into the ring was at the Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Interestingly enough, the majority of Goldberg's latest matches have been for a World Title. In 2020, he defeated The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) to win the Universal Championship before dropping it to Braun Strowman.

He then shifted his focus to the WWE Championship, unsuccessfully challenging Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in 2021. A victory over Gunther could see the Hall of Famer change his decision to retire from professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!