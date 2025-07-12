Triple H makes it known how he honestly feels about Goldberg challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Triple H sent a message to Goldberg hours before his title match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Hall of Famer will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Gunther won the title after defeating Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW. With the win, he regained the gold he lost to The Yeet Master at WrestleMania 41. Goldberg stepped up as The Ring General's first challenger after the Austrian became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.
On X/Twitter, Triple H sent a message to Goldberg and shared a video where the two veterans could be seen sharing a wholesome moment. He believes that the Hall of Famer is ready to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title.
"I think he’s ready…#SNME @Goldberg @WWE," wrote Triple H.
Check out Triple H's post on X below:
The last time Goldberg stepped into the ring was at the Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Interestingly enough, the majority of Goldberg's latest matches have been for a World Title. In 2020, he defeated The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) to win the Universal Championship before dropping it to Braun Strowman.
He then shifted his focus to the WWE Championship, unsuccessfully challenging Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in 2021. A victory over Gunther could see the Hall of Famer change his decision to retire from professional wrestling.
