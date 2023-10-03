Triple H makes major announcement on behalf of WWE; will impact all weekly shows and Pay-per-views

Triple H, as the Chief Content Officer, is one of the most important faces in WWE. Thus, it comes as no surprise that The Game was the one tasked with making a major announcement regarding the streaming of their episodes.

WWE holds three weekly shows, namely, RAW, Smackdown, and NXT. Apart from this, the company holds regular pay-per-views that are broadcast around the world. The 14-time world champion made a major announcement on the streaming of these shows in Japan in a bid to expand the company’s global presence.

In an Instagram post through the WWEJAPAN account, Triple H announced a new partnership with ABEMA in Japan. All weekly shows and pay-per-views will be available on the Japanese streamer’s platforms live with Japanese commentaries. He also thanked the fans in the country and hoped to reach millions of homes with this partnership.

You can look at the post below:

Wrestling legend wants to buy Triple H sushi after the announcement

The Great Muta is one of the most iconic Japanese wrestlers of all time, and he shared his view on the announcement made by WWE's Chief Content Officer. Speaking to BBM Sports Japan, the legend said he will buy Triple H some sushi in hopes of convincing him to do something with Pro Wrestling Noah.

The Hall of Famer wrestled his last match in the Japanese company, which is also broadcasted by ABEMA. The Great Muta said he could be the one connecting the dots between the two companies. It would be interesting to see if WWE foresees any value in having a partnership with the promotion, but they definitely hope this move will expand their presence in the country.

Would you be interested in seeing WWE partner up with Japanese promotions? Do you want to see anyone from NOAH in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

