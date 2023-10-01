60-year-old veteran wants to buy Triple H "some sushi" after major WWE announcement for one reason

The 14-time World Champion Triple H is in for "some sushi", provided by a wrestling veteran because of a major deal finalised between two promotions.

The legend in question is The Great Muta (aka Keiji Muto), who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class this year in March.

On Thursday, the Stamford-based promotion established a new media rights collaboration with ABEMA in Japan. Beginning in October 2023, ABEMA will exclusively broadcast WWE content in Japan, including RAW, SmackDown, and PPVs.

Interestingly Japanese wrestlers from World Wrestling Entertainment such as Akira Tozawa, Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, and Asuka were featured on the marquee of the poster.

Given that ABEMA also covers Pro Wrestling NOAH shows, the 60-year-old veteran was head over heels about the possibility of the deal leading to something between the two promotions.

While speaking to BBM Sports Japan, the Hall of Famer suggested that if he treats The Game with some sushi, he will build a bridge between NOAH and World Wrestling Entertainment.

"NOAH is also ABEMA, right? It is a member of the Cyber Agent Group. Now WWE is also ABEMA, so there is a possibility that something will be born between WWE and NOAH. Okay, next time, I’ll build that bridge. I’ll buy Triple H some sushi, and I’ll bring the receipt to ABEMA. Wrestling is all about connecting the dots to the lines," Keiji Muto said. [H/T - BodySlam.net]

Jim Ross says Triple H could rehire recently released WWE Superstar

According to former WWE commentator Jim Ross, The Game could re-sign former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

After almost 19 years, The Showoff was released from the Stamford-based promotion on September 21, 2023. Rumors suggest that Ziggler may join rival promotion AEW, alongside his real-life brother Ryan Nemeth who currently works there.

During an episode of Grilling JR, the 71-year-old legend spoke about the possibility of Dolph Ziggler returning to WWE in the near future.

"I don't know that he's permanently gonna be gone from WWE. I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fill, and there are many, not just wrestling (…) Ziggler's a star, and you don't just cast stars to the side. So I'm predicting that Ziggler gets back in the game of WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling" he said.

Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make WWE shows a better product to watch for the fans.

It will be exciting to see The Game having sushi with The Great Muta in order to foster a great partnership between the two wrestling promotions.

