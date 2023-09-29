43-year-old veteran reacts to being seen as the face of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar recently reacted to being featured on the poster of Monday Night RAW.

The star in question is none other than Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Cesaro. The Japanese star has also made his name in NJPW for several years.

The Stamford-based promotion has entered into a broadcasting rights deal with ABEMA, with SmackDown and RAW now being available on the platform. Since The King of Strong Style is from Japan, he was head over heels for this massive announcement.

The 43-year-old veteran took to Instagram that the global juggernaut would free-broadcast the Red brand and Blue brand shows in his home country. Another Japanese star, Akira Tozawa, was also featured in WWE's poster.

"World's tallest bridge Sports Entertainment RAW & SMACKDOWN を Free broadcast confirmed on #ABEMA," he wrote.

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura

The bad blood between The King of Strong Style and The Visionary started when the latter wanted to put an end to Rollins.

The former United States Champion shared he knew that Seth Rollins had a broken back for years and how embarrassing it is for him to share moments with his family.

At Payback 2023, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rollins went at each other, giving out their best in the ring. However, The Visionary retained his title against the 43-year-old star.

Nakamura blindsided and took cheap shots at Seth Rollins after several Monday Night RAWs. Hence, the World Heavyweight Champion decided to put his title on the line in a Last Man Standing match against the Japanese star on the upcoming Fastlane PLE.

It will be exciting to see what The Visionary has in mind to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura will become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

