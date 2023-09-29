Triple H could rehire recently released WWE star, Jim Ross predicts

Triple H has been in charge of WWE's main roster storylines since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. In a recent podcast episode, AEW commentator Jim Ross predicted that The Game could rehire Dolph Ziggler in a non-wrestling capacity.

Ziggler, real name Nick Nemeth, unexpectedly received his release from WWE on September 21 after 19 years with the company. It has been widely rumored that he could continue his wrestling career in AEW, where his brother Ryan Nemeth currently works.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross speculated that Ziggler could return to WWE in the near future:

"I don't know that he's permanently gonna be gone from WWE. I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fill, and there are many, not just wrestling (…) Ziggler's a star, and you don't just cast stars to the side. So I'm predicting that Ziggler gets back in the game of WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling." [40:31 – 41:16]

Ziggler's WWE exit caught many people by surprise. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Showoff should have transitioned into an on-screen authority figure and backstage producer role.

Jim Ross thinks Triple H might have a plan for Dolph Ziggler

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H crossed paths with Dolph Ziggler sporadically on television in the 2000s and 2010s. They even went one-on-one on the March 14, 2016, episode of RAW, with The Game securing the win.

Jim Ross believes the 14-time world champion might already have a behind-the-scenes position lined up for his former opponent:

"He's a talent, and I don't think that talents like him come along that often, and knowing how smart Triple H is, they may find a role for Dolph that's just perfect for him at this point in time in his career." [41:39 – 41:57]

Ziggler's final WWE match ended in a double count-out against JD McDonagh on the May 29 episode of RAW.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will return to WWE?

