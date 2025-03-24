Triple H makes major booking mistake on WWE RAW

Triple H could have made an interesting mistake this week on WWE RAW since it seemed that the main event segment didn't flow as well as usual. Tonight's edition of the red brand show was live from Glasgow, Scotland.

Ad

Penta took on Bron Breakker in the main event of the night and it seemed that the company was looking to set up a multi-man match at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship, but they overlooked the small factors in the segment.

Ad

Trending

Penta was on top throughout the match and while it's likely that Breakker could have been setting up for his finisher before Dominik Mysterio interfered, he had a chance to win the match. Mysterio's interference caused him to lose the match via disqualification which means that Penta can't even claim a rematch.

After the match, Dominik then approached him with a chair and asked him to join him, when he had just cost him his first title in WWE and a week after he had been on Breakker's side against Judgment Day.

Ad

Why would Penta choose to align with someone who just cost him the biggest match of his career yet?

WWE drew out Penta's decision on RAW

What was interesting about this is the fact that WWE drew out Penta taking the chair and assaulting Mysterio and made it seem as though he would hit Breakker, who hasn't done anything wrong except defend his title.

Ad

It was a strangely thrown-together segment that didn't seem to make much sense. It was clear from the start that Penta wasn't going to go with Judgment Day because Finn Balor wants the Intercontinental Championship and they would always butt heads about it.

If Penta had won the match, then the dynamic in Judgment Day would changed because Balor wanted to be the top dog and wanted to be the one holding the gold. This was clear when Damian Priest was World Heavyweight Champion and he went on to cost him the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE