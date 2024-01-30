Triple H makes major CM Punk announcement ahead of RAW after injury concerns

Triple H has made an announcement before WWE RAW this week about the concerns surrounding CM Punk.

The superstar apparently suffered a serious injury during the Royal Rumble event on Saturday night and still managed to complete the show. Despite that, there have been rumors about how bad the injury was and how long he might need to be away from the ring as a result.

The reports stated that he tore his triceps and was going to be heading in for surgery following WWE RAW. It was also said that he would likely need four to six months to recover from the injury and that he could return around Backlash in May or Money in the Bank in July. Fans will have to wait to see which it is.

Now, ahead of RAW, Triple H took to social media to announce that CM Punk would be kicking off the show with an update for the WWE Universe. While he didn't specify it, this should be about his injury.

He said that he would also have a live mic.

"Tonight, @CMPunk will kick off #WWERaw with an update for the @WWEUniverse. He’ll be in the ring with a live mic, and without commercial interruption. Tune in… 8/7c @USANetwork."

CM Punk's announcement could shape the sort of show that fans will have to see heading into WrestleMania and the first half of the year in WWE. Given Triple H promoting the announcement, this could be a big segment for fans.

