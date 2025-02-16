Triple H makes massive Jon Moxley reference on X

WWE CCO Triple H has sent a bold message via his official X handle following the arrival of Jordynne Grace on the NXT brand. The former TNA Wrestling star is now a WWE Superstar, and The Game posted an interesting AEW reference upon her arrival on NXT.

Jordynne Grace had a strong showing in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted about 23 minutes and was eliminated by Giulia. Grace did eliminate Jaida Parker before being thrown out of the contest.

Tonight at NXT Vengeance Day, Grace arrived in NXT during the final moments of the show. After Giulia retained her NXT Women's Title in a Fatal Four-Way match against Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer came out to the ring, and the two best friends celebrated the win.

Grace then came out and had a staredown with the duo. Triple H posted a message shortly after and seemingly made a reference to AEW star Jon Moxley's finisher, Paradigm Shift.

"Another paradigm shift for this incredible division. #VengeanceDay," Triple H wrote.

The Juggernaut has made appearances on the NXT brand before and is well aware of its competitive environment. She will seemingly do everything in her power to ensure she reaches the top of the NXT women's division, and her first target seems to be either Vaquer or Giulia.

