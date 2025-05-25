  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  Triple H makes official announcement after Cody Rhodes returns to help Jey Uso retain his World Championship

Triple H makes official announcement after Cody Rhodes returns to help Jey Uso retain his World Championship

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 25, 2025 14:13 GMT
Triple H has announced it (Image via WWE.com)

Triple H has officially announced that, after Cody Rhodes' involvement in the finale of Saturday Night's Main Event last night, he will be handed the match he asked for following the bout.

Rhodes pitched the idea of Logan Paul and John Cena up against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. This came after Cena had pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Jey Uso in an attempt to help Logan Paul to win, thereby continuing to ruin wrestling.

Cena noted backstage before the match that it would be perfect for him if he took the Undisputed WWE Championship with him, and the only other world title in WWE was held by a YouTuber. This was all part of his plan to ensure that wrestling is ruined by the time he retires.

Triple H has made the announcement that the match is now official for the show, which now reveals why Gunther wasn't handed his shot at Money in the Bank, since neither of the world championships will be on the line.

That being said, if this is the main event match for the show, then there is a potential target on both Cena and Jey Uso from the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Will Triple H give Cody Rhodes his rematch against John Cena?

It seems that automatic rematch clauses could now be making their return, since Gunther already cashed in his rematch against Jey Uso, scheduled to take place on June 9, 2025, which means that there should be a rematch for Cody Rhodes against Cena.

Travis Scott's interference helped Cena, who used underhanded tactics to pick up the win anyway, which would give both Nick Aldis and Triple H a reason to hand Rhodes his rematch.

It won't happen at Money in the Bank, but there's a chance it could happen at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia a few weeks later.

Edited by Harish Raj S
