Triple H makes official announcement after Cody Rhodes returns to help Jey Uso retain his World Championship

Triple H has officially announced that, after Cody Rhodes' involvement in the finale of Saturday Night's Main Event last night, he will be handed the match he asked for following the bout.

Ad

Rhodes pitched the idea of Logan Paul and John Cena up against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. This came after Cena had pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Jey Uso in an attempt to help Logan Paul to win, thereby continuing to ruin wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Cena noted backstage before the match that it would be perfect for him if he took the Undisputed WWE Championship with him, and the only other world title in WWE was held by a YouTuber. This was all part of his plan to ensure that wrestling is ruined by the time he retires.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Triple H has made the announcement that the match is now official for the show, which now reveals why Gunther wasn't handed his shot at Money in the Bank, since neither of the world championships will be on the line.

Ad

That being said, if this is the main event match for the show, then there is a potential target on both Cena and Jey Uso from the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Will Triple H give Cody Rhodes his rematch against John Cena?

It seems that automatic rematch clauses could now be making their return, since Gunther already cashed in his rematch against Jey Uso, scheduled to take place on June 9, 2025, which means that there should be a rematch for Cody Rhodes against Cena.

Ad

Ad

Travis Scott's interference helped Cena, who used underhanded tactics to pick up the win anyway, which would give both Nick Aldis and Triple H a reason to hand Rhodes his rematch.

It won't happen at Money in the Bank, but there's a chance it could happen at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia a few weeks later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More