Triple H makes shocking admission on how he really felt about WWE before officially retiring

The current WWE Chief Content Officer began training for his in-ring career at age 21 in 1998. After success in WCW and WWE, Paul Levesque became Triple H, and the rest was history. As he prepares to put on the 41st annual WrestleMania, The Cerebral Assassin is opening up on his career and has just made a very curious statement.

Triple H received his first WWE HQ office in 2010 as Executive Senior Advisor. He was promoted one year later to Executive Vice President of Talent & Live Events, then EVP of Talent, Live Events & Creative two years after that. The erstwhile Hunter Hearst Helmsley was named EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development, leading to the creation of NXT and the Performance Center. Triple H was promoted to EVP of Talent Relations in 2022, the same year he took over the Creative Writing Team before being named CCO. In his current role, the New Hampshire native oversees everything from creative to live events, and so on.

Triple H was ready to hang up his boots long before he did, according to The Game himself. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show today, the 2025 WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his success as an executive and if he ever looks at that and feels so confident in what he's doing that he no longer needs to chase in-ring work. Triple H has not wrestled since June 2019, but officially retired from WWE in-ring action in April 2022 due to a cardiac event suffered in the fall of 2021.

"There came a point in my time, long before I hung up my boots for health reasons, where I was kind of done with it. I hate saying that because there's a few that I feel like, you know, later... I don't want to say I ever phoned anything in, but I just couldn't focus on it, right? I would be doing all this other stuff and trying to train twice a day, trying to get ready to be in the ring. The day of WrestleMania, I would be working on entrances and doing a million other things," Triple H said. [From 2:00:45 to 2:01:12]

Triple H continued:

"And somewhere late in the afternoon, I'd be like, 'Oh my God, I got a match in a couple of hours. I have to go think about this for the first time.' I actually sort of felt bad sometimes for the people I was working with because I didn't have the bandwidth, and the things for those other folks were almost a priority for me. I've said this a lot... to me, where I'm at now is very much like doing something for yourself in your life that you're very proud of, and then watching your kids do it, and helping your kids to succeed in that, the level of pride that you have in what they're doing," he said. [From 2:01:13:45 to 2:01:50]

Triple H noted how special it will be to watch names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley perform at WrestleMania this weekend. The married father-of-three said the pride that brings is an indescribable feeling.

Triple H is going into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight

Triple H will become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer tonight in Las Vegas as he headlines the 26th class. He will be inducted by Shawn Michaels, another two-time inductee, as they were both honored as DX in 2019.

The Undertaker will induct his wife, Michelle McCool, tonight, while Diamond Dallas Page will induct Lex Luger. The Natural Disasters will be inducted by a name to be announced, while CM Punk will induct Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 as the first Immortal WWE Moment. Kamala, Ivan Koloff, and Dory Funk Sr. are tonight's Legacy Wing inductees.

