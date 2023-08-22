Triple H is making the same mistake with The Judgment Day every week on RAW

Triple H is making a regular mistake with The Judgment Day on RAW virtually every single week. It's no surprise that they have emerged as WWE's new top faction after the implosion of The Bloodline - but The Game is making a big error.

Triple H is head of WWE creative for RAW and SmackDown, and the company has seen a creative renaissance under him, with WWE regularly breaking records -recently selling 90,000 tickets for 2 days of WrestleMania 40 nearly eight months before the event.

However, not all has been perfect. This week on RAW, the returning Kevin Owens saved Sami Zayn to set up a main event featuring himself and his partner against two members of The Judgment Day. The problem? We are getting different variations of the same match every single week for the main event of RAW. It's almost always Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day in some form or the other.

If you're wondering what we or many others have proposed as the main event, Chad Gable vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental title would have been a safer bet.

Even before RAW went on air, people were clamoring for the Intercontinental Championship match to headline the show. Gable and Gunther proved why that should have been the case as they had an incredible war - with Gable defeating Gunther via countout.

Gable once again proved his worth as a singles star - even if he falls short in their inevitable rematch. However, it's a sign that Triple H needs to change things up for RAW - especially when it comes to the weekly main events.

