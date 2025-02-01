Triple H may not have known about recent major announcement, says former WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about the major announcement featuring Triple H this week. The Chief Content Officer will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Hunter promoted Royal Rumble with Nick Khan this past week at WWE headquarters. Just then, WWE legends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker made a surprise appearance with the announcement that Triple H would be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

This week on the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 guaranteed that Hunter did not book himself to be in the Hall of Fame. However, the former WWE star felt he might have some idea about it backstage and tried to play along. He believes that the higher management within WWE may have tried to have fun with Triple H to make the announcement memorable for him.

"I don't think he's sitting in the writers' room crafting his own segment about it. I don't think anyone's that vain. I would think it's kinda like a wedding proposal. You know it's coming like you've been together eight years. It's just a matter of when. I'm sure within the process of writing it, people were kinda jokingly like, 'You can't know what's going on here.' [...] I wouldn't say it would be a complete, literal shock like he couldn't believe it. But I do think they probably tried to have fun with it backstage and tried to keep him in the dark," said EC3. [From 1:40 onwards]

Triple H will headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. It will be interesting to see which other stars join him and take their much-deserved place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

