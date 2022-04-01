Triple H had a meeting with WWE officials to reverse major WrestleMania booking decision

Triple H prevented a major booking change at last year's WrestleMania, as per a current WWE Superstar.

The Game recently announced his retirement from pro-wrestling, due to health issues. He has done it all in the business and was mostly working in a backstage capacity over the past few years.

Last year, Damian Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny in a tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison. In a recent interview with “The Masked Man” podcast, Priest revealed interesting backstage details about the feud.

As per the former United States Champion, the higher-ups had decided to replace him with Rey Mysterio in the match. When Triple H got hold of the news, he assured Priest that he would have a talk with the officials.

“I was the original partner, and then I guess it was like, ‘Well, maybe he’s not ready or what if this is just too much pressure for him? We don’t know.’ It was talked about, well, then Rey (Mysterio) would be the guy. Hunter went to bat for me. He was like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that they even told you that it’s not going to be you now because I’m going to have a conversation.’ He explained why I should be trusted. I wasn’t in the meeting, but I’m guessing that’s what he had to have done. Like, ‘No, I trust him. Let’s trust that he’s gonna be fine. Then they were like, ‘Okay, let’s go with Priest,’” recalled Priest. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Triple H has had nothing but praise for Damian Priest in the past

Triple H has heaped praise on Damian Priest on various occasions. While chatting with Peter Rosenberg on ESPN's Cheap Heat, he spoke highly of Priest.

"He's a little bit older but he's in good shape. He's finally getting the opportunity to put all those pieces together because he wasn't afraid of the change and that challenge," said the WWE legend.

Unfortunately for Priest, he isn't featured in a marquee match at WrestleMania this year.

This time around, Rey Mysterio is involved in a major feud involving a celebrity on the road to WrestleMania. He is set to team up with his son Dominik in a tag team match against The Miz and Logan Paul.

Did you enjoy Damian Priest and Bad Bunny's WrestleMania outing with The Miz and Morrison last year?

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Kaushik Das