Triple H has a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H sent a message ahead of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

As Wrestlemania 40 draws nearer, excitement is building among fans for what promises to be one of the most memorable editions yet. This week's SmackDown was live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, featuring the buildup to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Triple H shared an exciting message with the WWE Universe ahead of this week's show, promising that it will be a massive installment of WWE SmackDown on The Road to Wrestlemania.

"The Road to #WrestleMania XL is winding down… But we’re still in high gear. Tonight’s #SmackDown will be massive. 8/7c, LIVE on @FOXTV," Triple H wrote.

The advertised lineup for this week's show includes a tag team match featuring Randy Orton and Kevin Owens taking on Pretty Deadly. Additionally, there will be qualifying matches to determine the final entrants for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at Wrestlemania 40. Bianca Belair will try to get back at Damage CTRL as she faces Dakota Kai in singles action, and Jade Cargill was also announced to make her first appearance as a SmackDown Superstar.

