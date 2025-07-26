Triple H has a message for Dominik Mysterio after he invades another wrestling company; breaks silence

Triple H sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after his appearance in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion seems to have set his sights on the Mexican promotion's Mega Championship.The title is currently held by El Hijo del Vikingo, who was confronted and challenged by WWE's Dragon Lee. Shortly afterward, El Grande Americano interrupted the two before Vikingo and Lee were ambushed by Mysterio. The Judgment Day member received a huge ovation from the Mexican crowd in attendance.On X/Twitter, Triple H broke his silence after last night's show in Mexico to react to Mysterio's actions after he invaded AAA and called him a star. He also hyped up the upcoming TripleMania XXXIII show scheduled for August 16.&quot;.@luchalibreaaa is on fire. Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready? @WWE @wweespanol,&quot; wrote Triple H.You can check out Triple H's tweet below:Dominik Mysterio claimed that he enjoys being a bad guyDominik Mysterio claimed that being a heel gives him more liberty, and he enjoys playing a bad guy.Speaking on Tudum on Netflix a few months ago, Mysterio had stated that he was pushing boundaries as a heel. He said:“I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more. This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 before appearing in TripleMania XXXIII on August 16 to battle El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a four-way battle for the AAA Mega Championship.