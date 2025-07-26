  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H has a message for Dominik Mysterio after he invades another wrestling company; breaks silence

Triple H has a message for Dominik Mysterio after he invades another wrestling company; breaks silence

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 22:43 GMT
Triple H and Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: Triple H on X)
Triple H and Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: Triple H on X)

Triple H sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after his appearance in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion seems to have set his sights on the Mexican promotion's Mega Championship.

Ad

The title is currently held by El Hijo del Vikingo, who was confronted and challenged by WWE's Dragon Lee. Shortly afterward, El Grande Americano interrupted the two before Vikingo and Lee were ambushed by Mysterio. The Judgment Day member received a huge ovation from the Mexican crowd in attendance.

On X/Twitter, Triple H broke his silence after last night's show in Mexico to react to Mysterio's actions after he invaded AAA and called him a star. He also hyped up the upcoming TripleMania XXXIII show scheduled for August 16.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
".@luchalibreaaa is on fire. Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready? @WWE @wweespanol," wrote Triple H.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

You can check out Triple H's tweet below:

Ad
Ad

Dominik Mysterio claimed that he enjoys being a bad guy

Dominik Mysterio claimed that being a heel gives him more liberty, and he enjoys playing a bad guy.

Speaking on Tudum on Netflix a few months ago, Mysterio had stated that he was pushing boundaries as a heel. He said:

“I enjoy being a bad guy. I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more. This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.”
Ad

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 before appearing in TripleMania XXXIII on August 16 to battle El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a four-way battle for the AAA Mega Championship.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications