Triple H has a message for WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania XL

Triple H sent a message to the wrestling world ahead of WrestleMania 40 and the WWE World event in Philadelphia that had already begun a few moments ago.

The company called fans to witness exciting live auctions happening on the WWE World platform to score incredible merchandise and collectibles, featuring superstars such as Rhea Ripley, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Dominik Mysterio, and others.

A user on X/Twitter shared a video of an extremely long queue that fans will have to get into for the event. The Game responded to the tweet and mentioned that it's going to be a huge day in Philadelphia today since the WWE World event is massive. The Game also used his signature hype phrase to amp up wrestling fans, building anticipation for WrestleMania 40 this weekend.

"Huge day in Philly. #WWEWorld is going to be MASSIVE. Are. You. Ready? #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Check out the 14-time WWE World Champion's tweet below:

Triple H opens up on scary incident outside WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared a scary incident that happened with him many years ago outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking with Joe La Puma of Complex, The King of Kings recalled the time when he went to get some supplements at Pheasant Lane Mall, during the Attitude Era.

"You mentioned Pheasant Lane Mall, one of the times that it really first hit me how big we had gotten was [that] I used to go there all the time. There was a GNC there... And I went to go get supplements, and it was maybe 100 yards off the entrance. I pulled in walked in the door, [and] by the time I walked to the escalator to go down to the next level, I looked back; there's like 200 people following me, and I was like, 'Holy sh*t!''' Triple H said.

However, Triple H noted that he never made it to the store because of the massive crowd following him and that he had to take a detour for almost an hour before heading back home.

"I never even made it to the store; it started to become a mob scene! Security came, and like, they got me out of there, and people followed me, leaving to try to get home. Like I had to drive around for 45 minutes to get people to go back to my house, and it was the first time I was like,'Well, I guess I'm done going to the mall!''' he said.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe for The Showcase of The Immortals.

