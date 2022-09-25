"Politics is involved" - Triple H might be making a big mistake with Braun Strowman, warns WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H recently received a warning regarding his utilization of Braun Strowman in WWE as Vince Russo felt that former talents don't make the best professional wrestling writers.

While Triple H has enjoyed a legendary career as a wrestler, Russo wasn't confident that The Game would be successful as a booker. He also disclosed why on this week's Writing with Russo episode.

The former WWE writer brought up Braun Strowman's example and stated that Triple H was not portraying him appropriately on TV. Russo spoke about superstars like Strowman having "baggage" with other wrestlers and how they might develop issues during the creative process.

Vince Russo explained:

"And here's the problem you're having too, bro. You're going to have a problem when talent is involved in creativity because there is baggage with other talents. And I could see, bro. Since Braun has come back. Has Triple H been using Braun correctly? No, he has not!" [9:12 - 9:35]

Vince Russo highlighted that Triple H has worked with many current superstars and might not escape the prospect of facing the inevitable backstage politics.

The former WCW Champion said that Triple H wouldn't be able to write storylines to the best of his ability due to his history with several talents.

"The fact that Triple H was a worked and he worked with some of these guys, immediately bro, politics is involved," added Russo. "That is going to affect the way you write the show. He is not going to forget what happened with this one back in 2012 and that one. I'm telling you, bro, that's a mistake, and there is always a problem and an issue." [10:10 - 10:46]

Vince Russo says WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also faced booking problems in TNA

Jus🏆in @Justin_SofOK Vince Russo dressed as Jeff Jarrett has scarred me like no weapon ever could. #tna03 Vince Russo dressed as Jeff Jarrett has scarred me like no weapon ever could. #tna03 https://t.co/lxUkaKUY7X

After his stints in WWE and WCW, Vince Russo briefly contributed as part of TNA's booking department and gave a first-hand account of how Jeff Jarrett dealt with talent.

Russo revealed that Double J didn't have a comfortable time shaping the creative direction of wrestlers he faced previously in his career. Vince, however, said that most other established wrestlers would have also struggled in Jarrett's position.

Vince Russo had similar fears regarding Triple H's future in WWE, as he revealed below:

"Trust me, my experience in booking and writing with Jeff Jarrett when he was running TNA. His past history with the talent on the show affected his booking. And that's not a slight at Jeff, bro. It would be any talent in that position. I don't care if Dusty was booking; I don't care who was booking. If you were a former talent, you've got history with some people on your show. It's going to bleed over." [9:36 - 10:09]

Do you agree with Vince Russo regarding the significant obstacles in front of Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

