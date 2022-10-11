Triple H might have a problem with top WWE Superstar over his commitment, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Triple H likely wants every WWE Superstar, including Roman Reigns, to be as dedicated to the wrestling business as him.

The Game replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative in July, four months after retiring from in-ring competition due to heart issues. Reigns, meanwhile, is still presented as the company's star attraction. However, his schedule has drastically reduced since he signed a new contract earlier this year.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, gave an insight into Triple H's mindset on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show:

"It's almost like going through that health scare was a wake-up call, but obviously not because Triple H has made it clear that wrestling is his life. He's like Vince [McMahon]. Wrestling is number one. Everything else is second. You're talking about a guy [Roman Reigns] that had cancer, you're talking about a guy that his life is in front of him." [4:19 – 4:42]

Reigns has been diagnosed with leukemia twice in his life, most recently in 2018. He returned to the ring in March 2019, a month after announcing he was in remission.

Russo thinks Triple H could have an issue with The Tribal Chief's lack of WWE dates moving forward:

"If Roman Reigns does not have that same passion about wrestling and it's not number one in his life, like it is to Hunter [Triple H], he'll hold that against Roman Reigns. 'Oh no, we need a champion where their entire life is gonna be the [WWE].' I'm telling you, these are the things that come into play." [4:44 – 5:08]

Triple H booked Roman Reigns in a huge title match

On November 5, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Paul joined forces with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 in April to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio in his WWE debut. The 27-year-old also recorded a win over The Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam in July.

Reigns has repeatedly dismissed Paul's chances of causing an upset when they meet in Saudi Arabia next month. The Bloodline leader even teased that he might use a different move instead of the spear to defeat the YouTube sensation.

