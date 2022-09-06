"Totally shocked" - WWE Universe thinks Triple H is repackaging a former champion to a previous gimmick

WWE Universe thinks Triple H is repackaging Nikki A.S.H. and bringing her back as Nikki Cross on the main roster.

Nikki Cross was a beloved figure in the women's division back in the days of the black and gold brand. She was one of the first women in WWE to be involved in the Last Woman Standing match. In 2018, the group known as Sanity was drafted to the main roster, but Cross was left behind.

A year later, she moved to the main roster, but fans saw glimpses of Cross as she began teaming up with Alexa Bliss. Last year, however, she became Nikki A.S.H. and defeated Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion. Since then, she has been lost in the mix.

Recently, fans noticed how Triple H is slowly changing her character by dropping easter eggs on weekly programming. Last night, she was seen in the background arguing with her partner. The interaction created buzz amongst the WWE Universe as they felt Triple H might be brining Nikki Cross back to the main roster. Here is how the Universe reacted:

Ethan @EthanTSantos @WWE @itsBayleyWWE we finally getting old Nikki back? @ImKingKota Y’all see niki throw her ASH gear at Doudrop?we finally getting old Nikki back? @WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota Y’all see niki throw her ASH gear at Doudrop? 👀 we finally getting old Nikki back? 🙏

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings back Cross or if this is the beginning of a new gimmick for the former RAW Women's Champion.

Triple H brought Braun Strowman back to WWE

In July, the world of wrestling received some shocking news when Vince McMahon announced his retirement at the age of 77. Following this, Triple H was put in charge of creative decisions for WWE.

The King of Kings immediately improved the creative decisions and storylines of the weekly programming, rehiring previously released WWE superstars such as Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano. All released superstars were sent to the main roster.

Last night, The Game had another surprise in store for the fans. During a Fatal 4 way tag team match, Braun Strowman made his return to the company. The Monster Among Men made his shocking return to the red brand since his release from the company in 2021 due to budget cuts.

The former Universal Champion took out eight superstars to mark his comeback. He later stated that he would be heading to the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see what the former champion does next. Who do you think will be Braun Strowman's first feud? Sound off in the comment section below.

