Triple H might be in trouble with TKO and WWE Superstars for one major reason, says wrestling veteran

WWE has drastically benefited under Triple H's creative regime, but trouble may be looming behind the scenes. Recently, Dutch Mantell stated there's a reason behind The Game being in trouble with TKO and other stars in the company.
A while back, Cody Rhodes gave his take on who should replace Triple H as the creative head of the shows in the next decade. While it was said in good sport, the comments didn't sit well with Dutch Mantell, and he thinks The Game is in trouble on all fronts.
Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, and Cody Rhodes' statement subtly sounded like a plea to the higher-ups. Mantell also believes that if Rhodes said this publicly, it clearly indicates that something is going on backstage.
"Well, I wouldn't vie for it. This is kind of soon for them to be in contention for it, but Vince [McMahon] isn't in charge anymore. So, this was meant to be seen by the TKO people and the Endeavor people. And that tells me that they might be having a little bit of trouble with Triple H," Mantell said.
Mantell further added:
"If they're all vying for it, that tells me something there because they have some internal strife that hasn't made its way out yet. So, if he's throwing his name out, at this point, I think Triple H, he may be in a little bit more trouble than what they're letting on."
Who can replace Triple H in WWE?
In 2022, Triple H took over the creative duties previously held by Vince McMahon following the latter's forced departure from his responsibilities. It's been over three years, and The Game's creative regime has completely taken over the weekly product across both brands.
In an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, the two-time Undisputed WWE Champion stated that he, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bayley, and Roman Reigns could replace Triple H as the Chief Content Officer in the next ten years. While it's not official, some names are ready to step into the 14-time WWE World Champions' shoes as head bookers.
