Triple H momentarily breaks character on RAW to reference his role as the head of WWE creative

Triple H hosted a D-Generation X reunion on RAW. However, it was a little better this time, as it was less about them and more about the superstars who eventually appeared. However, Kurt Angle made a hilarious cameo as well.

But what went under the radar was the hilarious line that Triple H used to avoid a confrontation with Gunther. He asked, "Why is everything looking at me? This booking stuff isn't easy, you know."

As you probably know, the "booking stuff" is essentially Triple H's full-time job now. He has been the head of WWE creative since late July 2022 - with fans praising him for his role.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for him, but fans acknowledged the several positive changes that have translated on-screen with The Game booking the main roster.

While legends interacting with younger and current stars typically lead to a "burial," WWE cleverly avoided that this time.

With the DX segment, Seth Rollins and The Street Profits came out to combat Imperium - facing them in a six-man tag team match.

Usually, it would have been DX taking them out and getting the last laugh, but they heartily acknowledged their age and lack of ability to hang with younger talent.

