  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H mourns the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker

Triple H mourns the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 17, 2025 02:02 GMT
Triple H mourned the loss of Bob Uecker [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H mourned the loss of Bob Uecker [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90. Several people mourned this loss, including Triple H, who shared some words for the late legend on social media.

Uecker, a retired professional baseball player and announcer, gained fame for his commentary on the Milwaukee Brewers, a Major League Baseball team. He provided sports analysis for the Brewers for a remarkable 54 years, and at one point, he even collaborated with World Wrestling Entertainment.

He announced the main event of WrestleMania III, which featured Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. The following year, he appeared at WrestleMania IV in various roles, including ringside announcer, commentator, and backstage interviewer.

also-read-trending Trending

His work with the company saw him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Celebrity Wing back in 2010. Considering that, The Game paid tribute to "one of the most entertaining voices ever" on X.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"One of the most entertaining voices ever…and an even better person. Rest in peace to a @WWE Legend, Hall of Famer, and great friend," wrote Triple H.

The loss of Bob Uecker is heartbreaking. Sportskeeda Wrestling's thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Triple H recently commented on WWE and TNA's massive partnership

WWE and TNA recently announced a huge multi-year partnership. The deal comes after a year of collaboration that saw several stars crossover into both promotions. It is exactly for this reason that both companies signed on the dotted line as they look to create more crossover opportunities for NXT and TNA superstars.

As CCO, Triple H recently commented on the deal, describing it as "massive news." He added that this partnership will help them prepare for the next generation of professional wrestlers.

"Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry," wrote Triple H.

The Cerebral Assassin has it on the nose; it is a huge deal. It will be interesting to see how this works out and whether some new stars could potentially appear across both promotions this year.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी