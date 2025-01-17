Triple H mourns the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker

WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90. Several people mourned this loss, including Triple H, who shared some words for the late legend on social media.

Uecker, a retired professional baseball player and announcer, gained fame for his commentary on the Milwaukee Brewers, a Major League Baseball team. He provided sports analysis for the Brewers for a remarkable 54 years, and at one point, he even collaborated with World Wrestling Entertainment.

He announced the main event of WrestleMania III, which featured Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. The following year, he appeared at WrestleMania IV in various roles, including ringside announcer, commentator, and backstage interviewer.

His work with the company saw him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Celebrity Wing back in 2010. Considering that, The Game paid tribute to "one of the most entertaining voices ever" on X.

"One of the most entertaining voices ever…and an even better person. Rest in peace to a @WWE Legend, Hall of Famer, and great friend," wrote Triple H.

The loss of Bob Uecker is heartbreaking. Sportskeeda Wrestling's thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Triple H recently commented on WWE and TNA's massive partnership

WWE and TNA recently announced a huge multi-year partnership. The deal comes after a year of collaboration that saw several stars crossover into both promotions. It is exactly for this reason that both companies signed on the dotted line as they look to create more crossover opportunities for NXT and TNA superstars.

As CCO, Triple H recently commented on the deal, describing it as "massive news." He added that this partnership will help them prepare for the next generation of professional wrestlers.

"Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry," wrote Triple H.

The Cerebral Assassin has it on the nose; it is a huge deal. It will be interesting to see how this works out and whether some new stars could potentially appear across both promotions this year.

