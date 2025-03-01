Triple H must book 33-year-old star to win Women's Elimination Chamber match, says ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 01, 2025 09:23 GMT
Triple H walks towards the WWE ring (Image via WWE.com).
Triple H walks towards the WWE ring (Image via WWE.com).

Triple H is overseeing the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday. The match-up will see six superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT compete to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo picked a 33-year-old star as the potential winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

"You got to give Alexa Bliss that win. You got to give Alexa Bliss that win. I think, yeah." [39:36 onwards]

Russo previously stated that the WWE creative had made a mistake with Alexa Bliss by booking her in a match after Royal Rumble instead of putting her in a sit-down interview segment.

"She's wearing a jacket that says 'Fiend' with friend in it. Why not start there? A sit down interview with Alexa Bliss about the last two years and about the death of Bray Wyatt and the impact... Why not start there? See that's where tears mean something because you know, if they start talking about what he meant to her, you know, she's going to break. Why not start there?"
Alexa Bliss made her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2025. She failed to win the match but ended up qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match by beating Candice LeRae on SmackDown.

In addition to Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan will be vying for a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen which of these six women manages to win the match.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
