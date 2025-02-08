WWE is making a big mistake with Alexa Bliss (Exclusive) 

Alexa Bliss made her big return at the Royal Rumble. The former RAW Women's Champion received a massive pop from the Indianapolis crowd. However, Bliss failed to win the career-altering match.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Alexa Bliss. The industry veteran specifically brought up Alexa's match from SmackDown, noting the company should've booked a sit-down interview segment with Little Miss Bliss instead of putting her in a match.

"She's wearing a jacket that says 'Fiend' with friend in it. Why not start there? A sit down interview with Alexa Bliss about the last two years and about the death of Bray Wyatt and the impact... Why not start there? See that's where tears mean something because you know, if they start talking about what he meant to her, you know, she's going to break. Why not start there?" [From 39:00 onwards]

Alexa didn't appear on WWE television for two years before the Royal Rumble. She was moved to SmackDown in the aftermath of the PLE. The Goddess beat Candice LeRae to qualify for the Elimination Chamber this week on the blue brand. Fans will have to wait to see how Bliss fares in the match.

