Triple H must book a huge world title change at WWE Bash in Berlin, says Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler)

The World Heavyweight Championship is clearly one of the biggest prizes to claim on WWE RAW. The reigning champion Gunther is set to defend his title against The Legend Killer, Randy Orton, at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Former WWE Superstar, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), has expressed his opinion on how WWE could elevate the title moving forward in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. The star stated that while the title has credibility, putting it on Randy Orton would add much more glory to the championship.

Thanks to The Legend Killer's immense career and storied achievements, Nemeth felt that the title being on Orton's shoulder would legitimize the title for the future. Also, the TNA World Champion also added that losing the title at Bash in Berlin wouldn't affect Gunther's character.

"It isn't the worst possible thing to have, like, 'Hey, Randy Orton holds this up and it counts as one of his world titles,'" stated Nemeth

Further, Nemeth suggested that Orton coming out of Bash in Berlin would make the title more than just a consolation prize.

"That would be something, like, 'Hey, man, that's no longer a consolation prize,' to anybody, even their sharpest critics, they've made it into something because of their long-term booking," Nemeth said [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

What happened between Randy Orton and Gunther after WWE RAW went off-air?

Randy Orton faced Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of RAW this week and ended up winning the battle following a vicious RKO. After the match, Gunther and Orton engaged in a brawl. However, fans at home missed most of it as the broadcast ended during the brawl.

Footage from a fan ringside shows that Orton delivered another RKO this Monday night to the World Heavyweight Champion after the show went off-air. The Viper has often got the upper hand over the champion throughout their feud. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when both men collide at Bash in Berlin.

