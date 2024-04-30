Triple H must break up major faction, says WWE personality, to set up unexpected feud

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg believes it is time for Chief Content Officer Triple H to break up The Judgment Day.

The group was initially formed by Edge in 2022. Although The Rated R Superstar was later kicked out when Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor turned on him, the faction has thrived over the past two years, adding more members like Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Nevertheless, tension has seemingly been building within The Judgment Day since Priest won the World Heavyweight Title and Rhea Ripley relinquished her Women's World Championship and went on hiatus.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg suggested it was time for WWE, led creatively by Triple H, to break up the faction, setting up a feud between Priest and Mysterio.

"How about this? Is it time for The Judgment Day to break up? And I never thought I'd say this this soon, but with everything that happened, with Rhea being on the shelf for a minute, and with Priest, to me, being so good with the title. And by the way, Priest is getting better every single week on the microphone. To me, he feels like the real deal," he said.

The WWE personality added:

"I believe the time is now for The Judgment Day to break up. I'm not saying it's forever. Obviously, it never is in wrestling. I think it'll mean a lot when they come back. I think it's time. I'm ready for Damian Priest. I love you, Dom. I love you. And in fact, not only that. Not only am I ready for a Priest solo run, I'm ready for Priest and Dom to have their own problem."

Konnan also thinks WWE should break up The Judgment Day

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan also discussed the future of The Judgment Day. The former WCW star believes the faction has already served its purpose. Konnan pointed out that three members of The Judgment Day had already become stars and could now go their separate ways.

"Just seems like, you know, what they wanted to do they did. They made stars out of three of them. They made a star out of Dom, star out of this guy [Priest], star out of Rhea, and I think they're gonna separate them," he said.

Over the past two weeks, Damian Priest has made it clear to his teammates that he does not need them. It would be interesting to see if the World Heavyweight Champion will soon turn on The Judgment Day.

