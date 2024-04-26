Triple H will break up major WWE faction, says veteran, for significant reason

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE Creative, led by Triple H, will break up The Judgment Day.

The group was founded in 2022 by Edge. The Hall of Famer then recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. However, when Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day, he alongside The Eradicator and the current World Heavyweight Champion turned on The Rated R Superstar. Over the past two years, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh also became members of the dominant faction.

With Mami now out with an injury and Priest seemingly having tension with the other group members, Konnan predicted on the Keepin' It 100 podcast that the company would break up The Judgment Day. He claimed the group had already served its purpose, turning Ripley, Mysterio, and Priest into stars:

"Just seems like, you know, what they wanted to do they did. They made stars out of three of them. They made a star out of Dom, star out of this guy [Priest], star out of Rhea, and I think they're gonna separate them," he said. [23:19 - 23:30]

Could a top WWE star become the leader of The Judgment Day?

After Liv Morgan took out Rhea Ripley a couple of weeks ago on RAW, she had a face-off with Dominik Mysterio backstage last Monday on the red brand. After their confrontation, many speculated the two superstars might get involved in an on-screen romance.

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested Morgan could use Mysterio to infiltrate The Judgment Day before becoming the group's new leader:

"Can you imagine Liv Morgan infiltrating The Judgment Day? Here's your story: she uses Dominik to get into The Judgment Day, she takes over The Judgment Day, and with maybe Priest getting away because Priest is telling these guys, 'I don't need you. You don't need me.' So, Priest might be getting himself away from it. The Judgment Day might need some new leadership or guidance. She gets in Dominik's head. Dominik convinces the rest of the guys we could use her. She takes over the club, she takes Dom's heart, and now we have the setup for the return of Rhea," he said.

With the WWE Draft coming up tomorrow night, it would be interesting to see if Chief Content Officer Triple H will decide to disband The Judgment Day after two years.

