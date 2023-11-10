Triple H must bring back 30-year-old star's former gimmick after nearly two years, according to WWE Universe

Triple H's new WWE regime saw several fan-favorite stars return to the promotion along with popular changes to certain superstars' names and gimmicks on the main roster. Recently, fans have urged the company to bring back a two-time champion's former gimmick. The star in question is Butch, fka Pete Dunne.

Last year, new stars received their main roster call-up under Vince McMahon's regime. A new name and gimmick change was common under the old regime, which often caused stars to lose momentum. However, it all changed under Triple H's creative leadership.

One of the stars who was repackaged was Pete Dunne, who became The Brawling Brutes' Butch on WWE's main roster. Today, fans wished the former United Kingdom Champion a happy 30th birthday and urged the management to bring back his old persona and name on the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, some reports stated that Triple H is planning to revert him to his previous name and character on the main roster. Some eagle-eyed fans have pointed this out, but the management seems busy working on the Butch character on the developmental brand.

What has Butch done in WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon?

In 2022, Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown under Vince McMahon's old WWE regime. He became Butch and joined Sheamus' Brawling Brutes. Later, he appeared at WrestleMania 38 alongside his new stable.

Butch spent months in the tag team division on the blue brand before Vince McMahon stepped down. However, he did the same thing under Triple H's creative regime alongside Ridge Holland. The Brawling Brutes spent the majority of their time feuding with Imperium on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, their appearances on the main roster were reduced under Triple H's creative leadership after Sheamus got injured. Butch went back to the developmental brand and feuded with Gallus alongside Tyler Bate in tag team matches.

Later, Ridge Holland joined the duo to feud with Gallus in NXT. Pete Dunne had previously won gold in the promotion under Triple H's creative leadership when he captured the NXT United Kingdom Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Matt Riddle.

Do you want to see Butch revert to Pete Dunne on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here