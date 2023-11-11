Triple H must make a massive change on the main roster for the first time in nearly two years, according to WWE Universe

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he became the company's Chief Content Officer after passing on his duties to Shawn Michaels on the developmental brand. However, fans want Hunter to make a massive change on the main roster for the first time in nearly two years.

Last year, the company got a new creative head when Vince McMahon retired from his duties and gave the creative powers to Triple H to book the shows for the main roster. The Game has vastly improved the quality of matches and storylines in the promotion over the past year.

However, fans are tired of the promotion not splitting the tag team titles back to their original course. The WWE Universe wants the promotion to split the titles for both shows and make it exclusive like it was on the main roster before WrestleMania 38 under the old regime.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fans want Triple H and the management to introduce titles for each brand as several teams could benefit by getting more time on weekly television and holding the gold. It will be interesting to see if the management splits the belts in the near future.

Triple H could reportedly change several titles in WWE

Earlier this year, the promotion underwent several changes after WrestleMania 39 when Triple H started to introduce new titles on the main roster. The Game finally brought back the World Heavyweight Championship for Monday Night RAW after the annual Draft.

Meanwhile, Triple H also retired the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship and introduced new WWE Women's and Women's World Championship for Asuka and Rhea Ripley, respectively. However, there were no updates on the tag team belts.

Earlier this year, Dan Beltzer reported that the promotion has plans to introduce new Tag Team and Women's Tag Team Championships and explained the new title designs for the main roster belts. Check it out:

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps. Women's belts getting colored backing soon."

However, there have been no other reports or signs regarding the introduction of new titles on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if and when the company will split the tag team titles.

Do you want the tag team titles to split? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here