Triple H must move 2-time Champion to Monday Night RAW after Survivor Series 2023, according to WWE Universe

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE when he became the Chief Content Officer of the weekly shows on the main roster. Lately, fans want the management to make another decision regarding the future of the 2-time Champion by moving to Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Triple H announced the return of the annual WWE Draft for the first time in nearly two years. The event allowed superstars to find a new home on a different brand and young talent from the developmental brand got a chance to enter the main roster.

However, fans believe that the women's division on Monday Night RAW needs an extra boost with the addition of former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The WWE Universe wants the management to officially move her to the main roster in the coming weeks or months, possibly after Survivor Series 2023.

The fans are convinced that The Prodigy is ready for the main roster. After losing to Lash Legend on a recent episode of NXT and continuing her feud with Kiana James, fans believe that it's time she moves out of the developmental brand before taking any other major losses on the brand.

Triple H was reportedly really happy with Roxanne Perez's performance from WWE SmackDown

Last year, Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer and started making creative decisions on the main roster whereas Shawn Michaels became the creative leader of the developmental brand. Several stars were rehired and given a second chance on the brand.

The new regime also made a unique change when it came to testing out talent from the developmental brand to the main roster. One such example was Roxanne Perez's debut on Friday Night SmackDown. She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi and lost to Damage CTRL.

According to a report from PWInsider, higher-ups including Triple H were really happy with Roxanne Perez's performance on the blue brand. She was also used during the Women's Royal Rumble match, which was eventually won by Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

The Prodigy has pretty much achieved everything she can on the developmental brand at a young age and she will likely be called up to the main roster sooner rather than later. Last month, Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were moved to WWE RAW.

