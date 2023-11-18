Triple H must push 38-year-old wrestler in the coming year, according to WWE Universe

Triple H has been resigning some of the best wrestlers in the world to WWE and showcasing them on their weekly flagship shows. However, some stars have failed to make an impact, and some wrestlers are yet to prove their worth. Recently, fans have been craving for a 38-year-old star to be pushed in the coming year.

Last year, the main roster received new life when previously fired superstars were rehired by the new management for a second chance with WWE. One of which was none other than Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to the promotion and joined Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the management hasn't pushed Kross in a while, and the couple's appearances on the weekly show have also been reduced. The WWE Universe wants Triple H and Co. to push the star in the coming year, as many believe he's destined to be at the top.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been absent for a while and the two were last seen feuding against AJ Styles and The O.C. on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion does next with the former two-time NXT Champion.

Triple H reportedly pushed plans for 38-year-old wrestler on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross feuded with AJ Styles on Friday Night SmackDown following the annual WWE Draft. The Herald of Doomsday ended up losing to The Phenomenal One on two separate occasions. However, he did win a mixed tag team match against The O.C. along with Scarlett.

After the feud, the 38-year-old wrestler disappeared and hasn't been a part of any weekly storylines in the past three months on the blue brand. According to BWE, the promotion has had plans for Karrion Kross, however, those plans have been pushed back for later, and there is no current time frame mentioned.

Check it out:

"I know I said no news. But I will break it for Karrion only. His story was planned after SS (SummerSlam). Postponed for CJ (Crown Jewel). Postponed again. I do not have further info. If it resumes I will tease it for you def."

It seems like the management has plans for the charismatic star, and those plans will take place by the end of the year or possibly in the coming year on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Kross can capture a title on the main roster in the future.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.