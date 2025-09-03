Triple H needs to "do some more" in one aspect of WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has gone through a lot of changes since Triple H ascended to his current position. However, a former star of the company thinks that there is still one area that deserves attention.

Over the years, the Stamford-based promotion has seemingly shifted its priority from compelling tag teams to solo stars. While there have been some notable teams, none of them seem to reach the heights of popularity that teams like Doom and The Usos reached.

Speaking on UnSKripted, former WWE star and Cryme Tyme tag team member JTG had the following to say:

"I think the tag team division is getting a lot more play than when me and Shad were there. As far as character-wise, I think they got some cool tag teams in there. I think they could do some more with some more character tag teams, that's not too over the top. For example, I am digging, I was digging the Viking Tag team (The war Raiders). I like the tag team but I just couldn't grasp the gimmick with them."

You can check out the full video here:

JTG will not return to WWE any time soon

According to JTG, his wrestling days aren't behind him, and he is not ready for a non-wrestling role yet.

On UnSKripted, the former WWE star said that he was interested in a creative role in the Stamford-based promotion when the time comes.

"Yeah, that definitely crossed my mind, 'cause I am very creative. At my age, I am too into it (active in the ring). I am too into it right now. I am not at that bridge yet. When it's time to cross that bridge, I will definitely, probably, take that opportunity, as a platform to express my, you know, creativity. But as of right now? I am in the ring."

As of now, it remains to be seen what JTG does next.

Shubhajit Deb is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

