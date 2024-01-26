"Triple H needs to fire this loser", "Budget cut coming soon"- WWE Universe reacts to 23-year-old getting dismal reception from fans

The WWE Universe's reaction to a superstar can make or break their career in the wrestling industry. While this has worked in many wrestlers' favor, it seems that Gable Stevenson has fallen on the wrong side of the fans' perception.

The 23-year-old signed for the Stamford-based promotion following his Olympic Gold medal win in Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021). However, he has failed to hit the ground running in the three years with WWE and is nowhere near the level the higher-ups would have hoped for.

Steveson made his in-ring debut last year at NXT: The Great American Bash, where he was booed despite going against a heel Baron Corbin. The Olympic Gold Medalist has just competed in untelevised matches since then. He was also in action in a Dark match before last week's SmackDown, where he took on Cameron Grimes. The star allegedly once again got a hostile reaction from the Atlanta crowd despite wearing the city's basketball team, the Atlanta Hawks jersey.

The responses on X/Twitter were nothing short of brutal for the man who was once touted as the next Kurt Angle:

Gable Steveson was set for a big program with Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 38

Gable Steveson was set to be fast-tracked to the main roster as he was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2021 Draft. However, the star has yet to appear on-screen on the main roster.

The Olympic Gold Medalist first appeared on WWE programming on Night One of WrestleMania 38, where Stephanie McMahon introduced him. However, there were different plans for him at the show as Triple H revealed that he was supposed to be involved with the star but couldn't due to health issues that ultimately forced him to hang up his boots.

There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania, I was going to do something with Gable Steveson and try to get him launched and get going. But when they told me [I can’t wrestle], I was like OK. I think that Steph[anie McMahon] took it way harder than I did and was like, ‘How is this not bothering you?’ I went [shrugs shoulders]. The wheels fell off, the wheels fell off, like they tell you, I’m done, I’m good,"- Triple H said

Triple H formally announced his retirement in March 2022. He also appeared at WrestleMania 38 to bid farewell and left his boots in the ring to indicate the end of his in-ring career.

