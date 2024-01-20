"Triple H needs to fix up," "Release them" - WWE Universe reacts to former champions’ abysmal booking on SmackDown

Triple H has made a number of important calls since he took over the WWE creative duties in 2022. While many of his decisions have yielded great results, his utilization of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn has left a lot of fans dissatisfied.

Fyre and Dawn, who go by the name of the Unholy Union, were drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Their debut saw them taking on and defeating Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon on the 19 May, 2023, episode of the Friday night show.

They were challenged by the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. In their title unification clash, Fyre and Dawn lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Since that clash in June, they did not wrestle again on the blue brand till January 2024 when they lost a title match to current champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The bout lasted less than three minutes and fans on social media were highly disappointed.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn commented on their loss on WWE SmackDown

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn joined the main roster as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. There was plenty of hype surrounding their main roster debut especially after their dominant win in their first match on SmackDown.

When they began feuding with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, the expectation was that this would be a great launchpad for the Unholy Union to bigger and greater things. That did not pan out as the duo did not wrestle on television for nearly six months.

Their return bout saw them losing to the reigning tag team champions in one-sided fashion and the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were far from pleased with the result. Here is what they said:

"No no no, don’t you even dare. We are fully aware of what just happened," Alba Fyre said. Isla Dawn continued, "We had a plan, we had a purpose. It may not be today, I don’t know when it will be, but I promise the Unholy Union will rise again."

You can watch the backstage video here:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion on Day 1 edition of RAW. In the process, they became the first women's tag team to have won the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Titles. It remains to be seen if the Unholy Union can topple them.

