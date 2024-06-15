Triple H and Nick Khan provide major WWE update on The Rock

The new era of WWE has had major momentum coming out of the most successful event in company history - WrestleMania 40, which was centered around The Bloodline. The Rock's long-awaited ring return saw him and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Rock also got involved in Reigns vs. Rhodes the next night. The Rock's extended comeback has led to more of a role within WWE, and future plans for the storylines.

Earlier it was disclosed how The Final Boss surprised officials, with unique insight from one of the producers. Now ESPN has revealed that success of The Rock's return had eclipsed all internal expectations. It was also stated that WrestleMania 40 increased the growing demand for The People's Champion to return and reignite the industry as only he can.

The rumored WrestleMania 41 match with Cody Rhodes was once again acknowledged due to Rock's latest message, and it was reiterated that he will return to the ring before long. Nick Khan has been friends with Rock for decades, and reportedly played a role in The Rock deciding to return. The WWE President commented to ESPN about how good the recent comeback was for everyone involved.

"We believed fan expectations for his return would be extremely high... What Rock was able to accomplish blew through those high expectations. ... I'm certain Rock was already penciling out the next mountain to build with WWE should he have come out of WrestleMania 40 healthy, which, fortunately he did," Nick Khan said.

Triple H worked closely with The Rock on his recent WrestleMania comeback. The longtime rivals, along with Khan, have publicly praised each other during this new era. WWE's Chief Content Officer pointed to how the third generation champion performs at a higher level, and will continue to when this run resumes.

"It's one thing to announce a comeback. It's another to go through a full training camp. But to execute the way Rock did at WrestleMania is a different level," Triple H said. [H/T - ESPN]

The Rock had prepared for his comeback with a 12-week training camp. He had WWE rings set up in Hawaii and Los Angeles, and one on the East Coast, so that he could train with the coaches and wrestlers he flew in to assist, including Gallus.

NJPW champion calls out WWE legend

Gabe Kidd is widely viewed as one of the fastest rising pro wrestlers going around today. The current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion is known for his brash promos and controversial takes.

The Rock is highly regarded as one of the most successful and respected wrestling legends. The Hollywood heavyweight is well-liked in most locker rooms, and now Kidd is using non-PG language to invite Rock to NJPW for a visit. The Bullet Club member lashed out during a WRESTHINGS appearance.

"Hey, f**k The Rock as well. I'll beat the s**t out of The Rock. I'll slap the s**t out of The Rock... Little part-timer. You want some real wrestling? Come to New Japan," Gabe Kidd said.

The Final Boss still has not publicly responded to Kidd. The 27-year-old also had a disrespectful message for Randy Orton this week.