"Triple H has my number" - NFL star teases in-ring debut after confirming WWE WrestleMania 41 appearance

WWE has been high among many big celebrities’ favorite shows on television. One particular NFL star recently teased appearing at WrestleMania 41.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers has been an avid pro wrestling fan since a young age. He even appeared at WrestleMania 39 to take down The Miz at ringside during the latter’s impromptu match against Pat McAfee on Night One.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports’ Jason Fitz, Kittle was asked about whether he would be in attendance at WrestleMania 41. He confirmed his appearance on the show, saying “I’ll be there in Las Vegas. I’m there.”

He was then asked what would be his go-to finishers if he competed in the ring. Kittle responded, saying he had many top finishers used by legends in mind to get over in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

"If it was allowed, I think I would want to use the Stone Cold Stunner as much as I could," he said before also pointing out his love for Randy Orton's finisher "But, somewhere between there and an RKO would be my favorite and then just a little sprinkle of Sweet Chin Music."

He talked about his excitement at seeing Charlotte Flair back in the ring before teasing a potential contract with WWE.

"I'm really pumped that Charlotte Flair's back 'cause she's an absolute stallion," George noted before teasing a potential WWE debut "Triple H has my number." [1:00 - 2:00]

WrestleMania 41 is already shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest premium live events to date. George Kittle’s addition to the card could attract a lot more NFL viewers and could give the 49ers star a chance to test himself in the ring in front of a big audience.

Many NFL stars transitioned to becoming top WWE stars

The NFL has been a top exporter of legendary WWE stars. Fans have seen big names, such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg, make smooth transitions to become legendary pro wrestlers.

George Kittle is still very green and has a lot to learn before he can take to the ring. However, he could learn the ropes quickly as he had been watching pro wrestling from his childhood. Fans could see him become a big name just like Logan Paul in the industry and work a part-time schedule.

The sky's the limit in the wrestling industry, where many celebrities and stars from other sports have made it big. Some fans believe Kittle could become the next big thing if he puts in the hard work.

