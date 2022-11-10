Triple H officially retires popular championship introduced by WWE in recent years

Triple H has finally answered the prayers of most of the WWE Universe as he officially retired the 24/7 Championship from all weekly programming.

In 2019, Vince McMahon wanted the red brand to be edgier, which is why they introduced the 24/7 Championship with the help of Mick Foley. The 24/7 Championship was very similar to the Hardcore Championship, which was very popular during the Attitude Era.

Regardless of how the WWE Universe felt about the title, the segments involving the title were a smash hit on social media. There were times when the title changed hands on a plane or during a wedding, which created a lot of buzz around the segments.

WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh

However, the title was shelved for a while when Vince McMahon retired, and the new regime was not as interested as McMahon in making the title a priority. Last Monday, Nikki Cross defended Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. However, she dumped the title as she walked backstage with Damage CTRL.

Today, WWE has officially removed the title from the active titles to the alumni section, which indicates that the title has been retired from the show. It will be interesting to see if the new regime plans to introduce a new title in the company.

Triple H might be bringing back the King of the Ring Premium Live Event in 2023

Over the past decade, WWE has introduced several Premium Live Events under Vince McMahon's regime. Several long-running shows might get axed under Triple H's regime.

According to reports, Extreme Rules and Hell in a Cell Premium Live Events might not be happening next year. However, gimmick matches will continue to be used. The report also states that King of the Ring will return in 2023.

Triple H has significant plans for several events in the coming year, as the new regime is looking to strengthen their weekly and monthly programming. It will be interesting to see what changes Hunter brings to the company.

