Triple H officially starts a new stable on WWE SmackDown

Triple H has made a huge decision in his role as lWWE CCO and has started a new stable tonight on SmackDown. This has been a shock as the star returned after months away from the ring.

As the creative head in WWE, Triple H has a lot to do in the company. Heading into Saturday Night's Main Event and later, Money in the Bank, he has to book a lot of stories. He's also favored the creation of several factions in the company ever since he took charge of creative.

While factions have been a feature of his time in charge, there has not been a new one in some time. That changed tonight on SmackDown with the return of Candice LeRae.

Tommaso Ciampa was facing Chris Sabin tonight on WWE SmackDown. Ciampa was pretending he was hurt and distracted the referee. When Sabin got down from the ropes, he was attacked from behind by the returning Candice LeRae. The star has been absent for the last two weeks, but her appearance here officially confirmed that her team with Nia Jax had come to an end.

LeRae's interference helped Ciampa get the win over Sabin, who was not able to deal with the attack. After the match, LeRae celebrated with DIY, confirming that she had joined them to start a new faction.

Given her real-life marriage to Johnny Gargano, Triple H may have decided to put LeRae with Gargano's team again. He makes all the creative decisions, and this was his call.

