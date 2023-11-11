Triple H opens up on current relationship with Endeavor; how WWE has been affected

WWE CCO Triple H recently opened up on working with Endeavor following the TKO merger.

Being the Chief Content Officer of WWE, The Game has been considered one of the most revolutionary entities in the history of professional wrestling. It has been over a year since he took charge of WWE's creative, and fans have already asserted some critical remarks on his choices.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Triple H recently discussed the merger of WWE and UFC to form the TKO Group under the Endeavor deal. He expressed his excitement and the impact that would happen.

HHH also emphasized how Endeavor has its way of running businesses, which in the end, will be beneficial for WWE.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am. Working with Endeavor, it’s next level. The flywheel for all the things they touch–if you were trying to build that on your own, it’s taking you a decade. For us, now, it fast-tracks everything we’re doing. Endeavor, UFC, they’re the best in the business at what they do. They put things on a different level of professionalism, and we fit right into that. The future is so bright because of the opportunities Endeavor is going to provide for us and the synergies that are there. We’re going to take this to a whole new level.”

Mia Yim opened up on the proposition of Triple H to join the company

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mia Yim recently opened up on the offer of The Game to join the company.

Speaking to My San Antonio, Mia conveyed that she was flattered as well as shocked by the call of Triple H, asking her to be back in WWE.

"It was flattering, and it was honestly shocking, because this time a year ago I would have never in a million years thought that I would be back. Triple H has always been super supportive, and he was always this way, even when I was at NXT with him. He always listened, and he took the time out to make sure that we were OK. I’ve always felt comfortable and secure with him," said Yim.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward with the TKO merger.

