Triple H opens up about his decision to mention Vince McMahon during his WWE Hall of Fame speech

The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony was a huge success, headlined by Triple H. The Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion was filled with emotion upon his induction and gave quite a speech.
One part of his monologue included him thanking his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, which was seen as somewhat surprising by many. After all, as of this writing, the former chairman is embroiled in legal controversies.
However, that did not deter Triple H from talking about him briefly in his speech, and he addressed this decision on the WrestleMania 41 Post-Show. Answering questions following a successful Night Two, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter thanked The Game for mentioning Vince McMahon.
After answering a few questions, the 55-year-old addressed Apter's comment about McMahon and simply stated that he and many others wouldn't be where they are today without him, and that was more than enough reason to mention him.
"None of us would be here... None of us. So, pretty hard not to mention," said Triple H.
All things considered, there is no denying what The Cerebral Assassin said. The pro wrestling business would not be what it is today if it weren't for the innovations Vince McMahon made over the decades.
His being mentioned during the Hall of Fame ceremony was a sign of respect and a nod to everything he has done.
