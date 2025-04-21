Triple H opens up about his decision to mention Vince McMahon during his WWE Hall of Fame speech

The WWE Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony was a huge success, headlined by Triple H. The Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion was filled with emotion upon his induction and gave quite a speech.

Ad

One part of his monologue included him thanking his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, which was seen as somewhat surprising by many. After all, as of this writing, the former chairman is embroiled in legal controversies.

However, that did not deter Triple H from talking about him briefly in his speech, and he addressed this decision on the WrestleMania 41 Post-Show. Answering questions following a successful Night Two, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter thanked The Game for mentioning Vince McMahon.

Ad

Trending

After answering a few questions, the 55-year-old addressed Apter's comment about McMahon and simply stated that he and many others wouldn't be where they are today without him, and that was more than enough reason to mention him.

"None of us would be here... None of us. So, pretty hard not to mention," said Triple H.

Ad

All things considered, there is no denying what The Cerebral Assassin said. The pro wrestling business would not be what it is today if it weren't for the innovations Vince McMahon made over the decades.

His being mentioned during the Hall of Fame ceremony was a sign of respect and a nod to everything he has done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.