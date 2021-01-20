Triple H opens up about what Indian WWE fans can expect from the upcoming Superstar Spectacle

Triple H recently gave fans an insight into the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle during an appearance on Extraaa Innings.

The Superstar Spectacle will take premiere on Republic Day. The special event will showcase ten exciting Indian WWE Superstars.

Triple H recently appeared on Extraaa Innings and gave details about the upcoming Superstar Spectacle which will feature a number of exciting young Indian talent. Triple H gave WWE fans an insight into what we can expect on the show.

"WWE Superstar Spectacle is going to be historic. This is such an amazing night. The first-ever event that WWE will produce specifically for our Indian fan base, and what I mean by that is it's specifically for you. It will include a large amount of integrated Indian culture into the show. It will have our biggest and best talent. We're able to partner with Sony, our incredible partners there in India to produce a spectacle like that and it's very exciting. You add our biggest WWE Superstars with all the action that they bring, all the excitement, all the drama, all the family-friendly entertainment we bring to the table and now you add to that, 10 Indian performers that we've never had before. This shows the incredible success that we have had there in the last few years and the progress that we have made. Having those 10 Superstars from India integrating with our WWE Superstars that everyone in India loves so much plus including the culture and there will be a lot of surprises. I think everybody there in India will absolutely love the Superstar Spectacle," said Triple H.

Triple H on other WWE Superstars who will be at Superstar Spectacle

Triple H went on to talk about other WWE Superstars who will be appearing at Superstar Spectacle. This includes several top-tier talents, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio. Triple H also teased that some WWE legends could be making an appearance.

In addition to seeing 10 amazing Indian talent, many of which you've never seen before, you're going to get to see some of the biggest stars in the WWE. The New Day will be there, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, you're gonna have some legends, you're gonna have so many talants there including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

WWE & Sony Sports has a celebration plan for 🇮🇳 Republic Day 💪🏼🙌🏽



Watch the WWE Superstar Spectacle on 26th January 🤩

🕗 8 PM

📺 Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN)#WWESuperstarSpectacle #SuperstarSpectacleOnSony #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySports @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/w9rhxT3QER — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 16, 2021

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.